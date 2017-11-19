Ireland made hard work of it, but a much-changed lineup squeezed past Fiji at the Aviva Stadium to make it two Autumn International wins out of two on Saturday afternoon.

Ian Keatley's late penalty edged it for the hosts but this was a flawed display.

Analysing the performance of what was essentially Joe Schmidt's second string on a special RTÉ Rugby Facebook Live extended panel discussion, Eddie O'Sullivan said a lot of players failed to make their case at the Aviva Stadium.

"It wasn't a good performance and you could keep picking it apart, but I don't think that defines where we are," he said.

"I think Joe Schmidt will be disappointed that it wasn't better, it wasn't a better performance, that he didn't get more out of it. He will probably rethink certain people's performances."

Shane Horgan echoed those sentiments while also stressing his belief that this did not expose a lack of depth in the Irish camp. Quite the opposite.

"What demonstrated our strength in depth much better than that performance today was what occurred last week (against South Africa) when we flooded the field with our bench and the way they impacted the result.

"I think that's more important. If you had those guys play together three more times I can tell you it would be a very different result."