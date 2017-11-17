Scotland and Glasgow lock Tim Swinson has been ruled out of action for at least four months after suffering a hand injury on international duty.

Swinson had already been sidelined for the remainder of the autumn series after suffering the injury against Samoa but will now miss the start of the NatWest 6 Nations.

Warriors revealed the forward had undergone surgery on his finger and was expected to remain out "for a minimum of four months".

Flanker Rob Harley is expected to be out for up to four weeks after suffering a knee injury on training ahead of the Samoa game.

Meanwhile, back-row forward Matt Fagerson faces two more months out with a knee injury but centre Paddy Kelly is back fit after an ankle problem.