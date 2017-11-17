Ireland’s Joey Carbery believes that the November international series is the perfect springboard for a real assault on the Six Nations next spring.

Joe Schmidt’s side take on Fiji at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, having already laid down a marker with their impressive 38-3 victory over South Africa last weekend.

However, following a summer in which the Ireland squad was split up with some members joining the British and Irish Lions and others going on the tour to the USA and Japan, Carberry is happy to see everyone get back together.

"I think that’s the challenge, forming the team and gelling them back together after being split up a bit during the summer," he told RTÉ Sport ahead of the weekend clash with Fiji.

"We’ve been in camp now the last three weeks and we feel like we’re pretty close and we’re getting to know each other on the pitch and off the pitch as well."

The Leinster fly-half is wary of the threat that the visitors will present at the Aviva against a much changed Ireland team.

Joe Schmidt has named a starting XV that features just two players who began the match against South Africa last weekend and Carbery insists that Ireland can’t take the threat of Fiji lightly.

"We’ve done a good bit of video on them and they’re such a threat on both and off the ball," he said.

"The likes of [Nemani] Nadolo have played the last few years with Leinster so we know them quiet well and Matawalu tore us apart in Glasgow.

"We know their strengths and we need to play to ours as well. It’s a real exciting challenge and the team is performing quiet well together," he added.