The second November international takes place on Saturday as Fiji visit the Aviva Stadium and here is how you can follow all the action from Dublin 4.

On TV with RTÉ television, online via RTÉ Player, worldwide radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1 and on your mobile device with RTÉ News Now, there are no shortage of ways to access the game.

RTÉ.ie has previews, features, live TV and radio streaming, player and manager interviews and a live blog to keep you right up to date with the clash.

LIVE STREAMING: RTÉ Player (Republic of Ireland-only) | Mobile - RTÉ Player App iOS | Android (Republic of Ireland-only)

Mobile: RTÉ News Now

Online: RTÉ.ie/sport

Twitter: @RTERugby

Facebook: RTERugby

Daire O'Brien will be joined by Eddie O'Sullivan and Shane Horgan from 4:30pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. Kick-off is 5:30pm at the Aviva Stadium.

Daire will hand over to match commentators Hugh Cahill and Donal Lenihan with Ryle Nugent pitchside.

We'll also debate Ireland's failed bid for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Saturday Sport begins at 2:45pm, John Murray presents on RTÉ Radio 1.

Commentary comes from Michael Corcoran and Isaac Boss at Landsdowne Road from 5:30pm. There will be analysis from Brent Pope and Paddy Wallace. The stream is also available on RTÉ.ie here.