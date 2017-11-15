Brian O’Driscoll feels the 2023 World Cup bid process may become a guinea pig for an improved method of choosing which countries host the tournaments in the future after a surprise win for the French today.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, O’Driscoll said World Rugby have suffered "some sort of embarrassment" by how France secured the 2023 rights today.

The Irish bid finished last of the three as South Africa, who were recommended in a technical report, also missed out in favour of the French proposal.

O’Driscoll said the manner in which France secured the victory is questionable: "Two weeks to go South Africa were identified as the lead candidate and two or three percentage points ahead of France.

"That went to South Africa almost being blown of out of the water in the first round. France were only two votes away from achieving it in the first round so when you look at it that way, there definitely looks like there is some sort of embarrassment for World Rugby.

"I’m sure there will be a few questions for them to answer in the coming weeks. There are undoubtedly holes in the evaluation report. That has become pretty clear.

"They [World Rugby] will have to lick their wounds in some capacity and realise this maybe isn’t the tact to take for future World Cups.

"If that’s the case, it’s a shame we have had to be a guinea pig in a process that hasn’t worked."

It compounds a miserable 24 hours for Irish sport following the football team missing out on qualifying for the World Cup last night.

O’Driscoll added: "We needed a pick-me-up today after last night’s result and performance. I’m bitterly disappointed for everyone in Ireland.

"From all the work that has gone in from the IRFU, both governments, board members over the course of not just two years but a six year process, to only end up with eight votes is bitterly disappointing.

"In those 50-50 calls, we got let down and ultimately we’ve come third in a three-horse race.

"We’ll go back to lick our wounds, reassess where it went wrong and how we can improve for another opportunity in four, eight or 12 years times, who knows?"