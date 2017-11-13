Munster have confirmed that Rassie Erasmus's time with the province is now officially over, and that new man Johann van Graan will begin his reign week.

Van Graan spent a week with the province in the lead-up to the Champions Cup victory over Racing 92 last month.

The squad come back into training on Wednesday week, when Van Graan's time in charge begins in earnest.

Meanwhile Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber return to their native South Africa after 16 months with the province.

Following the tragic passing of Anthony Foley last year, they led Munster to the Pro12 final and the last four of the Champions Cup.

Speaking to RTÉ's Against The Head, Erasmus reflected on his time in Ireland, saying: "Ask my wife and my children and they'll tell you it was the best 18 months of their life. People are just really good and want to help each other here. They support you.

"I think one of the characteristics of the Irish is that they're friendly. 'Can I help you? Are you okay?' That's something I'm going to try to put into my life."

On the day he officially left @MunsterRugby, Rassie Erasmus looks back on his time with the province with @LenihanDonal #againstthehead pic.twitter.com/ZtNOV0ypde — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) November 13, 2017

Van Graan comes to Munster from his role as South Africa forwards coach.

He previously secured Super Rugby honours with the Bulls as forwards and attack coach.

After his appointment last month he said: "I am immensely excited and honoured to join Munster and to be part of a club with a unique ethos and history dating back 138 years to 1879.

"I am looking forward to working with the Munster players, support staff and supporters on this new journey, and to become part of their community."

