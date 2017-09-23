Bernard Jackman reckons that his Dragons side ran into Ulster at the wrong time with Les Kiss's unbeaten side producing their best performance of the season to date.

The Welsh visitors, who made 13 changes to their side, were no match for Ulster, who have now won four from four in Conference B of the Guinness Pro14 .

"They were very good, very powerful, very accurate, they played with good tempo," former Ireland hooker Jackman told RTÉ Sport after the 52-25 loss where they conceded eight tries.

"They are a good side. I think it was probably their best performance of the season.

"They had a very good performance against Scarlets last week, which is a really good test of where you’re at, and they managed to win that.

"Ulster have a good squad, they’re well coached, they’ll be a real threat."

While it was a third loss from four games for the Dragons, Jackman was realistic about their targets.

"Everyone involved in Dragons rugby understands that it’s definitely a two-year plan if not three," he said.

Meanwhile, Ulster boss Kiss was not getting carried away either.

"We try to focus on a few things and try to build them slowly," he said.

"We know we’ve got some flaws in the way we are doing some things but we’ve got to make sure that we have the will to do the things that are important to us."