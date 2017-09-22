Munster were beaten for the first time this season as they suffered a heavy defeat in Glasgow.

The two sides headed into the encounter with 100 per cent winning records in the Guinness PRO14, but it was the Warriors who sent out a message to the rest of the league with a dominant show.

The influence of Glasgow's new head coach Dave Rennie was obvious with the team running in four tries by playing attacking and open rugby to put a marker down early in the season.



The two sides met four times last season with Munster winning each time, and the hosts gained a measure of payback through tries from Leonardo Sarto, Lee Jones, Nick Grigg and Scott Cummings, while the impressive Finn Russell kicked 17 points.

An early try by Leo Sarto was converted by Finn Russell, who added two more penalties before the break.

However Munster regrouped and after turning down a penalty of their own, got on the scoreboard in the 15th minute as Rory Scannell powered over in the corner as the game continued at a furious pace.

Glasgow's Adam Ashe and Tim Swinson tackle Chris Farrell of Munster





Scannell missed a straightforward penalty and was made to pay as Russell added another of his own before Callum Gribbins broke down the right and fed Jones five minutes before the break, and the winger touched down to complete a superb team try from all of 80 metres and to open up a 15-point lead for the hosts at the break.

Glasgow swiftly capitalised on a yellow card for Billy Holland with their third try on 44 minutes from Nick Grigg and though Chris Farrell got one back, again unconverted, the Scots secured their bonus point through Scott Cummings.

Fineen Wycherley was sent off late on for a shoulder charge, but the damage was already done by Rennie's men.

The result means that Glasgow move four points clear of Munster at the top Conference A of the Pro14.