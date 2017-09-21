Zander Fagerson has targeted revenge when Munster travel to Scotstoun on Friday night (7.35pm).

Glasgow host the Irish side in an early top-of-the-table clash, with the two sides separated by just a bonus point in the Guinness Pro14 table after winning their opening three games.

But front-row forward Fagerson has last season's fixtures on his mind and is targeting pay back after losing four times to them last season.

He said: "We have done our homework this week. Munster is always a big game but losing four times to them last year; the boys are definitely up for this one.

"They always turn up. We had four tough games against them last year, so we're looking forward to a physical and tough challenge but it's one we're all looking forward to."

Fagerson has been named in a starting XV that is boosted by the return of captain Ryan Wilson to the back row, while Ali Price, Rory Hughes and Peter Horne return to the side.

Rob Harley is on the bench and could make his first appearance of a season which Fagerson believes has yet to take off, despite the Warriors maintaining a 100 per cent record under the tutelage of new head coach Dave Rennie.

"Grinding out three wins has been really good," said the 21-year-old Scotland international.

"We're nowhere near what we can achieve, we're nowhere near where we want to be but to grind out those wins shows the potential of this group.

"We just need an 80-minute performance for it all to click."

He added: "We're not the finished article yet.

"Dave is great and has brought a lot of fresh ideas in, (such as) getting the strength in depth, training has been really intense and tough so I think we're on the right track but not finished yet."