Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has made just one change to his side for their Guinness Pro14 trip to Scotland to take on Glasgow Warriors with Rory Scannell set for his first start of the season.

Scannell is named at inside centre and the Irish international starts alongside Chris Farrell for the first time as his side seek to extend their 100% start to the season.

Scannell’s fellow Irish international, Dave Kilcoyne, has successfully rehabbed the knee injury he sustained in the win over Cheetahs and is included among the replacements.

Darren Sweetnam retains his place in the Munster side and he's expecting a testing encounter in Scotstoun.

"It’s never easy playing away, but especially over there," he siad. "There was little or nothing in our last number of games and we’ll need to build on the momentum we’ve gathered from the three wins leading into this weekend.

"Obviously we know them a lot from last season, but they are under a new Head Coach so that brings more of an element of the unknown.

"We did a lot of work in preseason on handling, backs and forwards alike, and thankfully we are seeing the results of that on the pitch so far this season.

"The forwards have been throwing passes like you’d see out the backs and that makes such a difference when you are trying to play an expansive game."

Ulster will also be seeking to maintain a perfect start to the season when they take on the Dragons at Kingspan Stadium on Friday.

Nick Timoney will make his first appearance of the season after being named at number 8, as Ulster aim to make it four consecutive wins in the Pro14.

Darren Cave will make his first start of the season and starts in midfield.

Meanwhile Iain Henderson, who impressed on the British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand, is also set to play his first game of the campaign for Ulster, after being named on the bench.

Jacob Stockdale is retained on the left wing, with Tommy Bowe selected on the opposite flank, while Charles Piutau has recovered from a hamstring injury to take his place at fullback.

Munster: A Conway, D Sweetnam, C Farrell, R Scannell, A Wootton; T Bleyendaal., D Williams; L O’Connor, R Marshall, S Archer; J Kleyn, B Holland; S O’Connor, T O’Donnell, J O’Donoghue.

Replacements: N Scannell, D Kilcoyne, J Ryan, F Wycherley, R Copeland, J Hart, J Taute, S Zebo.

Ulster: K McCall, R Herring, R Ah You, R Diack, A O'Connor, C Ross, C Henry , N Timoney; P Marshall, P Nelson, J Stockdale, S McCloskey, D Cave, T Bowe, C Piutau;

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, W Herbst, I Henderson, M Rea, D Shanahan, B Herron, R Lyttle.