Leinster have confirmed that prop forward Cian Healy was forced off the team flight to Cape Town following a "misunderstanding" regarding his laptop.

After getting the better of the Southern Kings 31-10 on Saturday, the squad and management boarded a flight Sunday afternoon from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town in preparation for Friday’s Guinness Pro14 clash with the Cheetahs.

In a statement released by the province, Leinster have said the incident arose owing to a misunderstanding around the use of a laptop during the approach to take off.

"Cian disembarked the plane and took the next available flight to Cape Town with the same airline," the statement read. "Cian apologised sincerely to all concerned at the time for any inconvenience caused."

The 70-cap international took a subsequent flight re-joined the squad in Cape Town, training fully today in Bishop's College.

Meanwhile full-back Rob Kearney and back-row Dan Leavy are facing time on the sidelines.

Seventy-nine time cap-winner Kearney was withdrawn at half time against Cardiff Blues with a hamstring injury nine days ago and has now been ruled out for between six to eight weeks.

Leavy was also replaced during the second half of the same game with an ankle injury. Leavy had surgery on his ankle last week and has also been ruled out for up to two months.

They will both be absent for Leinster's Champions Cup openers against Montpellier and Glasgow.