Ian Madigan had to wait until the 65th minute to play a part in Bristol's 50-5 annihilation of Richmond in the Championship at Ashton Gate.

Pat Lam's team were rampant, with Max Crumpton bagging four times in a thrashing.

Crumpton and then Rhodri Williams gave Bristol a 17-0 half-time lead, and they cut loose on the turnaround, with Crumpton getting three more, Williams getting his brace and Dan Thomas crashing over at the death. Madigan came on for Jack Tovey.

The win lifts Bristol up to second, a point behind Ealing Trailfinders.

Dominic Ryan was an unused replacement as Leicester Tigers earned their first Premiership win of the season, battling past Gloucester 24-10 at Welford Road.

Scrum-half Ben Youngs crossed twice and Nick Malouf barged in the first 20 minutes.

George Ford converted all three to leave the Tigers 21-0 up and although Gloucester dug in their heels, the damage was done.

Last week former Leinster back-row Ryan shipped a significant blow while tackling George North in the loss to Northampton but was not withdrawn for a HIA.

It was another tough night at the office for Worcester Warriors pair Donnacha O'Callaghan and Peter Stringer.

The visiting Exeter Chiefs ran in for five tries in a 41-10 win - with Sam Simmonds scoring two as Worcester crumbled at Sixways.

Evergreen captain O'Callaghan played 62 minutes of the defeat, with Stringer replacing Worcester's try--scorer Jonny Arr with 17 minutes remaining.

Worcester are bottom of the table having lost their first three games.

Dave Foley helped Pau to a 28-13 Top 14 win against Castres, their second success on the bounce.

Watisoni Votu dotted down twice down twice as Pau registered a comfortable 28-13 triumph over Castres.

They trailed 13-6 at half-time but Votu punctured the visiting defence twice before Baptiste Pesenti made certain of it.

Pau lost their first two games but have had a mini revival, notching two victories on the bounce.

Marty Moore played the last 20 minutes of Wasps's fiery collision against Harlequins, who plundered a 24-21 win at the Ricoh Arena.

Joe Marler goaded James Haskell into a yellow card as Quins inflicted Wasps' first Premiership loss in Coventry since a 26-16 defeat to Saracens in December 2015 in a bad-tempered affair.

Two late penalties for teenage fly-half Marcus Smith edged the visitors home, Wasps paying the price for yellow cards to both Haskell and Danny Cipriani.

Lions and England team-mates Marler and Haskell clashed in an unsavoury first-half incident, that saw Wasps flanker Haskell sin-binned.

Haskell lost his cool and throttled Marler off the ball - but insisted that was because the Quins prop choked him and squirted him in the face with water.

An irate Haskell called on referee Andrew Jackson to review the incident, claiming of Marler "he choked me with my scrum cap" and also "he squirted water in my face".

Christian Wade and Tom Cruse struck tries for Wasps, but Marland Yarde and Charlie Walker responded for Quins.

But it was 18-year-old playmaker Smith who eventually booted the winning points as Wasps surrendered their 20-match Premiership winning streak at the Ricoh Arena.