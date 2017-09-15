Record Irish men's cap-holder Brian O'Driscoll, current women's captain Niamh Briggs, U2 and Bob Geldof will all lend their talents to Ireland's 2023 Rugby World Cup bid presentation, as the battle to host the tournament reaches its climax.

The Irish delegation will present their case to World Rugby in London on Monday week, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD, chairman of the oversight board Dick Spring, IRFU CEO Philip Browne, O'Driscoll and Briggs all attending.

In addition, U2 and Geldof will provide video pieces to strengthen the Irish case. Geldof will recite the WB Yeats' poem 'The Lake Isle of Innisfree'.

Ireland are up against South Africa and France in the three-county race to host the World Cup.

Each team will have 30 minutes to make a formal presentation, followed by a question and answer session.

Following a vote involving the constituent Unions and associations of World Rugby, the final decision will be announced on 15 November.