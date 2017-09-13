Fijian international centre Eroni Vasiteri Narumasa has signed a one-year deal with Connacht, with the option for a further year if the province wish to extend his stay.

The 28-year-old Eroni joins from the National Rugby Championship in Australia where he is currently playing for Fijian Drua.

He has previously played for French Top 14 side Agen and Nadroga Rugby Fiji, where he was voted the best player of the Fijian Championship in 2014.

Connacht head coach Kieran Keane said: "I am delighted. Eroni is a strong, physical player who will give us greater options for the season ahead in the Guinness Pro14 and European Challenge Cup.

"Eroni will integrate into the squad in the coming weeks and I’m sure he will get a massive reception from the Sportsground crowd."

Vasiteri is looking forward to experiencing the Galway venue: "I am hugely excited about this latest challenge in my career. I cannot wait to get over to Ireland and start training with my new teammates.

"The new Pro14 is an exciting competition and I can’t wait to line out for Connacht in the season ahead.

"Connacht has a legendary support in the Sportsground and I look forward to representing the province."