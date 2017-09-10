Kieran Keane believes Connacht are moving towards a more expansive, attractive game and will rise to the challenges ahead of them in the next few weeks.

The Westerners put the Southern Kings to the sword on Saturday night at the Sportsground to bounce back after their opening-weekend Pro14 defeat to Glasgow Warriors.

Tom Farrell, Eoghan Masterson, Ultan Dillane and Darragh Leader crossed the whites wash in a bonus-point 32-10 victory, and Keane was impressed with his men.

"I thought the whole attitude was better," he told RTÉ Sport.

"There was a far more attacking mindset. I know the weather played its part the last time (against Glasgow) but it was a beautiful night (on Saturday) and we gave the ball a bit of air, which is what we're trying to do.

"We're going on the right path. We're getting better, and that's great."

Connacht now face into a Welsh double-header, traveling to Bernard Jackman's Dragons next week before hosting the Cardiff Blues.

Keane admitted they still have kinks to iron out, but is confident his team will improve as the games get tougher.

"It's massive, absolutely massive," he said of the next two games.

"I think we'll be up for the challenge. We probably don't have the polish we were hoping for at this time of the year, but... there's a good feel in the team. There's plenty of ticker there, plenty of heart.

"We didn't put the foot on the throat (in the second half) which is a little bit disconcerting, but it's small steps. The boys are getting better."