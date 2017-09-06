Tiernan O'Halloran has returned to training with Connacht but he will not be available for the meeting against Southern Kings this Saturday in the Pro14 match at the Sportsgrounds.

O'Halloran had knee surgery at the end of last season and will come into contention later in the month.



Finlay Bealham sustained a head injury against Glasgow and is following return to play protocols ahead of the game.



Peter Robb will be sidelined until December after having surgery on a hip injury.



Connacht's schedule has been disrupted this week after a number of players complained of a stomach bug on Sunday.

Coach Kieran Keane has confirmed all of his playing staff have made a full recovery and it will not impact preparations for Saturday.