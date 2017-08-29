Ireland captain Rory Best is back in the skipper's role with Ulster for the upcoming Pro14 season.

Hooker Best, who has played 198 times for his home province, returns to a position that he first held from 2007 to 2011.

Rob Herring and Andrew Trimble were co-captains last season.

The 35-year-old brings immense experience to the role, having previously had two stints as captain of Ulster, as well as considerable experience of leading both Ireland and the British & Irish Lions.

Best took over the Ireland captaincy 18 months ago and oversaw a historic run of results last year as they registered a first Test victory on South African soil in June followed by a first-ever win over New Zealand in November. Later that month, he won his 100th international cap in a win over Australia.

A two-time Lions tourist, Best led midweek sides on both the 2013 tour to Australia and again in New Zealand earlier this summer.

Best said: "It's a huge honour to captain my home Province again. To play for Ulster fills me with immense pride and that feeling is amplified when I lead the team out.

"I'll be in the privileged position of having an experienced group of players supporting me, all of whom have represented Ulster for a number of years and are superb leaders in their own right."

Director of Rugby Les Kiss paid tribute to his new skipper, adding:"Rory is an exceptional ambassador for Ulster Rugby both on and off the pitch.

"To have achieved what he has in the game is testament to his qualities as a player and a person.

"It's brilliant for us to be in a position to call upon someone with his experience and proven leadership ability."