Donal Lenihan has described Willie Duggan as an icon of Irish rugby, "an outstanding player, an outstanding person" and an enormous influence on the sides he graced.

Former No 8 Duggan passed away on Monday aged 67, leading to a wave of tributes.

Lenihan soldiered alongside Duggan with Ireland in the 1980s, and recalled a blinding talent and massive character.

"Willie was an outstanding player, an outstanding person," he told RTÉ Sport.

"I came into an Irish side that Willie was part of in 1981.

"We went on to win a Five Nations Championship and a Triple Crown with Willie part of, I would suggest, one of the finest back-rows of all time in tandem with Fergus Slattery and John O'Driscoll.

"He was a hugely influential player, a great person to play with but horrible to play against and I say that in the kindest possible way. He was one of the iconic figures in Irish rugby."

Duggan also played for Leinster for many years and was a key figure during their domination of the inter-provincial championship in the early 1980s.

And Leinster Rugby CEO Mick Dawson, who knew Duggan personally, paid this tribute to the great No. 8 upon hearing the news.

"I knew Willie personally and he was a larger than life character and it's very difficult news to digest this morning. My thoughts are with his wife Ellen, Willie Jnr, Helena and Monica and his extended family.

"As a rugby player he was tough as nails, a real competitor that represented his club, his country and of course the British & Irish Lions with great distinction.

"In later years he was synonymous with Kilkenny RFC but of course before that he was a Blackrock man. Willie wore every jersey with huge pride.

"Playing for as long as he did with those teams leaves a legacy and his is of a gentleman, a great family man and friend and of a warrior when on the pitch. He'll be sadly missed but what wonderful memories he has left us with.