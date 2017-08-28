Connacht have signed former Ireland U20 prop Denis Coulson from French side Grenoble.

The 23-year-old was lured to the Top 14 three years ago by then head coach Bernard Jackman.

He had represented Leinster at underage level before that and now returns to Irish soil with the Westerners.

"Denis is a quality player and I am delighted that he has signed for us ahead of the new season," said Connacht head coach Kieran Keane.

"We have an exciting season ahead with the new Pro14 Championship and the arrival of Denis will add to the competition for places in our front row".

Coulson aired his delight at the move home, and his desperation to hit the ground running.

"I am hugely excited to be returning to play in Ireland with Connacht," he said.

"There is a fantastic atmosphere in the Sportsground and I can’t wait to play my first game there.

"With the new season kicking off on the 2 September I will be hoping to integrate into the squad as quickly as possible."