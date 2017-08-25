With Claire Molloy and Jenny Murphy unavailable, coach Tom Tierney has made four changes to the Ireland team to take on Wales in Saturday's Women's Rugby World Cyp 7th-8th play-off at Kingspan Stadium.

Both Molloy and Murphy were removed during the loss to Australia on Tuesday as part of the HIA process and did not return. The two will follow return to play protocols but will not be available for selection.

Tierney has named an unchanged tight 5, with Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Ailis Egan in the front row and Ciara Cooney and Marie-Louise Reilly in the second-row.

Here's your Ireland Women's team to face Wales tomorrow in their final game of the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup. #WRWC2017 #BRINGIT pic.twitter.com/rTKrlQZYR9 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 25, 2017

The back-row sees a reshuffle, with Paula Fitzpatrick captaining the side from 6, Ciara Griffin at 7 and Heather O'Brien at Number 8.

Out-half Nora Stapleton will win her 50th Ireland Cup in Belfast, and she's partnered by scrum-half Nicole Cronin.

Jeamie Deacon and Katie Fitzhenry form a new centre partnership and Alison Miller and Eimear Considine line out on the wings, with Hannah Tyrrell at full-back.

Louise Galvin and Sene Naoupu drop to the bench.

Ireland XV v Wales 15 Hannah Tyrrell, 14 Eimear Considine, 13 Katie Fitzhenry, 12 Jeamie Deacon, 11 Alison Miller, 10 Nora Stapleton, 9 Nicole Cronin, 1 Lindsay Peat, 2 Cliodhna Moloney, 3 Ailis Egan, 4 Ciara Cooney, 5 Marie-Louise Reilly, 6 Paula Fitzpatrick (capt), 7 Ciara Griffin, 8 Heather O'Brien