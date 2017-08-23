England and New Zealand will meet in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final for the fourth time following their semi-final wins on Tuesday

New Zealand were victorious in the three previous meetings, amid a run of four successive titles from 1998-2010, and were the first to book their place in Saturday's decider with a 45-12 defeat of USA in the first semi-final.

Portia Woodman scored four of New Zealand's eight tries in a physical encounter against a Women's Eagles' outfit playing in their first semi-final for 19 years.

The rain began to fall in Belfast before the second semi-final but that didn’t prevent the teams from serving up an entertaining game, the defending champions weathering a first-half onslaught to reach a seventh final and deny Les Bleues their first with a 20-3 victory.

The final day of action gets underway at midday on Saturday with the 11th place play-off between Japan and Hong Kong at Queen's University, followed by the ninth place play-off between Spain and Italy and the battle for fifth between Australia and Canada.

Hosts Ireland will take on Wales in the seventh place play-off place in the first match at Kingspan Stadium with the winner securing their place at WRWC 2021. Kick-off is at 2.0.

The attention will then turn to the bronze final between France and USA before England and New Zealand once again meet in a World Cup final, that one starts at 7.45.