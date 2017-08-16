No panic, just a burning desire to finally deliver the performance they're capable of - that's the message from Ireland wing Hannah Tyrrell on the eve of the do-or-die World Cup collision with France.

Tyrrell missed the Six Nations victory over Les Bleus back in February - she was on Sevens duty along with Sene Naoupu, Alison Miller and Nicole Cronin, all of whom start at the Belfield Bowl tomorrow night [7.45pm] - and she accepts the host nation are facing a tall order.

But Ireland have proven time and again they can react when their backs are against the wall and Tyrrell believes they will do it again.

"We're looking for a good performance," the 27-year-old said.

"We're all ready, we're focused, we know exactly what we need to do to beat the French."

"There's not really a lot of pressure on us; we know that we can go out and put a performance in that we maybe haven't delivered so far. We're all just really excited to go out there and show people what we can do.

"I wouldn't say there's panic but there is a bit of frustration among individuals because of simple, basic errors we wouldn't normally make.

"There's no panic going into the game. We're all ready, we're focused, we know exactly what we need to do to beat the French. It's a must-win game and we're up for it."

The form lines suggest it could be a long night for Tom Tierney's team.

France trounced Japan 72-14 and then sauntered past Australia 48-0 in their first two pool games. Ireland beat both by the skin of their teeth, but there's a feeling in the camp that a big display is in this Irish side, and that they can summon it when it matters most.

"We're a much better team than we've shown so far," Tyrrell added. "Hopefully we can out there and show everyone that and give them the rugby that we can play.

"We ourselves know we're better that we've performed so far.

"Simple errors, again, really have been the main thing. Not being able to go through the phases because of handling errors or quick turnovers. We're ready to rectify that and really put it up to the French.

"We all know no matter what game we're going into that we need to deliver a performance to get a result. We needed results against Australia and Japan just as bad as we need a result tomorrow. We're focused and ready to do the job at hand."

Ireland (v France): 15 Hannah Tyrrell, 14 Eimear Considine, 13 Jenny Murphy, 12 Sene Naoupu, 11 Alison Miller, 10 Nora Stapleton, 9 Nicole Cronin; 1 Lindsay Peat, 2 Leah Lyons, 3 Ailis Egan, 4 Sophie Spence, 5 Marie-Louise Reilly, 6 Ciara Griffin, 7 Claire Molloy (Capt), 8 Paula Fitzpatrick

Reps: 16 Cliodhna Moloney, 17 Ruth O'Reilly, 18 Ciara O'Connor, 19. Ashleigh Baxter, 20 Heather O'Brien, 21 Larissa Muldoon, 22 Katie Fitzhenry, 23 Louise Galvin

