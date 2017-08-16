Ireland's two-try hero against Japan, Paula Fitzpatrick, comes back into the starting 15 for the do-or-die World Cup showdown against France at the Belfield Bowl, with head coach Tom Tierney ready for a Pool C "cup final".

Ireland must beat the French - who've been imperious in this tournament so far, hammering Australia and Japan - to progress to the semi-finals.

Leinster forward Fitzpatrick leapt from the bench to help her team pull off a nerve-jangling 24-14 victory against Japan on Sunday evening and she lines up alongside Ciara Griffin and captain Claire Molloy in the back row.

Head coach Tom Tierney has named Marie-Louise Reilly and Sophie Spence in the second row, with Nicole Cronin, who won her first cap at 15s level against the Japanese, again partnering out-half Nora Stapleton at half-back.

Sene Naoupu and Jenny Murphy form the centre partnership, while Alison Miller and Eimear Considine line out on the wings, with Hannah Tyrrell at full-back.

"We've had lots of tough games against France over the years and we know tomorrow evening is going to be no different," said Tierney.

"They have looked really good in their opening two games of the tournament and they'll be coming into this game full of confidence.

"It's a cup final tomorrow night, with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs, so we want the players to go out there and give it everything.

"It won't be easy, but with the crowd behind them, they have the ability to claim a place in the final four."

Ireland (v France): 15 Hannah Tyrrell, 14 Eimear Considine, 13 Jenny Murphy, 12 Sene Naoupu, 11 Alison Miller, 10 Nora Stapleton, 9 Nicole Cronin; 1 Lindsay Peat, 2 Leah Lyons, 3 Ailis Egan, 4 Sophie Spence, 5 Marie-Louise Reilly, 6 Ciara Griffin, 7 Claire Molloy (Capt), 8 Paula Fitzpatrick

Reps: 16 Cliodhna Moloney, 17 Ruth O'Reilly, 18 Ciara O'Connor, 19. Ashleigh Baxter, 20 Heather O'Brien, 21 Larissa Muldoon, 22 Katie Fitzhenry, 23 Louise Galvin

