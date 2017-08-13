France 48-0 Australia

Thursday is shaping up to be one hell of a challenge for Tom Tierney's hosts as Ireland's World Cup hopes pin on the final Pool C clash with France.

Les Bleus ran in eight tries to overpower Australia 48-0 and reclaim top spot in Pool C of the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Shannon Izar sent France on their way with a 26-minute hat-trick in Dublin as the French leapfrogged Ireland at the top of the section.

While Ireland struggled to break down the Wallaroos' cover in their opening match, France led 29-0 at the break with Audrey Forlani and Chloe Pelle also crossing for tries against a porous Wallabies defence.

Pelle scored her second try and Romane Menager added another before Australia were reduced to 14 by Katrina Barker's yellow card.

Replacement Gaelle Mignot claimed the final France try, although she blotted her copybook in the final minute by offending at the breakdown and receiving a yellow card.

Audrey Abadie and Montserrat Amedee both kicked two conversions as France fell just short of the 50-point mark.

Ireland beat France 13-10 in Donnybrook during this year's Six Nations - the vast majority inside the UCD Bowl would be ecstatic if that result could be replicated on Thursday.