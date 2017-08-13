The Ireland team have one World Cup game under their belts and they are well settled into their surroundings in UCD.

Indeed Tom Tierney’s side are fully focused on rugby alone; for them it’s enjoyable to be able to do that and of course beneficial too.

"We aren’t professional so it’s great that we can concentrate on just rugby while we are here," Alison Miller told RTÉ Sport.

"You get to immerse yourself in it totally, you get to recover, you get to have more sessions. You get to really come together as a team and practice those things that you need to.

"You are here together and you are concentrate on rugby and you don’t have to worry about anything else."

Ireland got their campaign off to a winning start beating Australia 19-17 in their opening match. Although they had to come from behind to seal the win Miller is happy to be off the mark and feels they will improve for the Japan game.

"There was always going to be nerves, there was a big build-up and countdowns and so on. So I think everyone was excited to go and play and get going.

"It's always your aim to improve every game, we played the first game and now that is done so we want to move on.

"The best teams in the world can just grind out wins. Then you work on the things that didn’t go well and you work on the things that need to be improved.

"You fix the things you need to and become a really good team. When you have to dig deep it shows great character and that should give us confidence."

Their opponents Japan were defeated by France 72-14 in their first game out but Miller isn’t taking them for granted.

"We played them in the warm-up games back in June and they're like their men’s team. They are very fit and very well organised.

"They are very good at the breakdown; technically very good. We know a lot about Japan. We know what to expect but obviously teams can go out and play differently."

The game gets underway on Sunday at 5.15pm in the UCD Bowl and Miller is looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd again.

"Towards the last ten minutes in the Bowl you can feel the crowd behind you, you can feel them willing you on and you can feel the buzz and the energy of the crowd.

"We appreciate the support and are looking forward to having that against Japan."

