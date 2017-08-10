Ulster have confirmed that Charles Piutau has agreed to join Bristol Rugby at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Having joined the province last summer, Piutau made a significant impact in his debut season, collecting both the Pro12 Players' Player of the Year and Ulster Player of the Year awards.

He made 23 appearances in total and was joint-top scorer with nine tries.

Prior to his move to Ulster, the 25-year-old played for Auckland in the National Provincial Championship, the Blues Super Rugby franchise and English Premiership outfit Wasps. He has also represented the All Blacks on 17 occasions.

"It was a very hard decision as I have really enjoyed my first year at Ulster," he said.

"The welcome that I had and the way I have been looked after has been the best of any club I've been at. The management and players really made me feel part of the family and that will make it extremely hard to leave when the time comes.

"The biggest consideration in my decision to join Bristol is the opportunity to play with my brother Siale, as he approaches the end of his career. It will also be great to work with Steven Luatua and Pat Lam again.

"I must say a big thank you to the Ulster fans, who genuinely love the club. The atmosphere on match-nights at Kingspan Stadium is top of the list of things I'll miss.

"Last season wasn't a good reflection on us as players but I think we will grow in the season ahead and be much more competitive."

Piutau will play out the coming season for Ulster before making his move to join Bristol, who are now coached by former Connacht head coach Pat Lam.