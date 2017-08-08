The Guinness PRO14 fixtures have been announced and Leinster will play the first game of the competition in South Africa.

They will take on the Kings on September 16 in Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Then the following Friday they will face the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein's Toyota Stadium.

Ulster will host the first South African side; they will play the Cheetahs on the opening night of the season, September 1.

Munster’s first trip to South Africa will be in Round 19 on 6/7/8 of April while Connacht will travel in March and for Ulster it's early November.

On October 7 the first Leinster Munster derby will take place at the Aviva Stadium.

"We know the fans have been eager to see the fixture list, said Martin Anayi, CEO PRO14 Rugby.

"But hopefully the wait has been worthwhile as we believe these fixtures will further enhance the excitement across each of the Championship's five territories.

"Fans will be able to enjoy the fiercest rivalries, best international players and biggest variety of playing styles on offer in the history of the Championship."