Former Ireland rugby captain Fiona Coghlan urges the players lining out against Australia in the opening game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup to embrace the pressure and enjoy the moment.



"It’s obviously a way more pressurised situation when it’s a home World Cup," Coghlan told RTÉ Sport.



"You are going out to win it and you can’t get too much caught up in the occasion. You have to somehow separate the whole occasion away from the game that you are there to play.



"Different players will use different methods, some will probably disengage from social media completely, others will stick to the team protocol.



"They have to try and enjoy it. They are in a hugely privileged position to be selected for the squad in a home World Cup.



"It brings pressure but it is pressure you have to use to your benefit. There is expectation but those expectations are based on what you have already achieved."



Tom Tierney revealed his starting team for the clash with the Wallaroos. Sophie Spence - nominated for the World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year in 2015 - has been left on the bench and Paula Fitzpatrick moves to the second-row from number 8.

"Paula Fitzpatrick is a player who brings massive leadership skills; she did play some of the Japan games in the second-row.



"Sophie is on the bench, I think she will make a huge impact when she comes on. The Australia team will tire in the second-half so they will be looking at the impact she can make coming off the bench."

Alison Miller and Eimear Considine line out on the wings, with Hannah Tyrrell at full-back in place of the injured Niamh Briggs.

"Alison Miller was always going to start. Eimear Considine probably played herself into a starting position from the Six Nations.

"Hannah played everything on the wing, another player with natural talent and she can kick aswell.

"Ali is the most experienced player there. I suppose it’s a difficult place for her to be with two very inexperienced players, that pendulum of the back three."





Ireland will be favorites for their pool opener as Australia have been focusing on Sevens and are sixth in the world rankings and one spot below Ireland.



"I watched Australia in the summer series they played the top three and they were beaten comprehensive. I think they will be very physical and athletic.



"The lack of time together and cohesion will be questioned and whether they can last the pace. Tactically and strategically Ireland should be better, they are more experienced."