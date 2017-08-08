Connacht have moved to further strengthen their squad ahead of the new season with the signing of Edinburgh winger Rory Scholes.

The former Ulster and Ireland Under-20 spent the last year in Scotland having previously scored five tries in 26 appearances for Ulster.

Scholes made nine appearances for the Ireland U20s in the 2013 season, scoring 33 points in the process.

"I am delighted to be joining Connacht ahead of the new season, particularly with an exciting new coaching team in place," Scholes said.

"I am looking forward to running out in the Sportsground and playing my part in what will hopefully be a successful season for the province."

Commenting on Connacht Rugby's latest signing, Assistant Coach Nigel Carolan added: "We are delighted to have Rory Scholes on board for the coming season.

"Rory is an exciting player and he will add further quality to our squad for the season ahead."