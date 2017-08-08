Connacht have announced the signing of former Ulster winger Rory Scholes from Edinburgh.

The 24-year old from Belfast played 26 times for Ulster between 2014 and 2016, scoring five tries in the process.

He agreed a two-year deal with Edinburgh in March 2016 but departs after one season. He struggled for game time in the first half of the 2016-17 season but played more frequently as the season wound down.

Scholes played for the Irish U20s throughout 2013.

We are pleased to announce the signing of ex-Ulster & Ireland U20 winger Rory Scholes. #StrongerInGreen



Details ➡️https://t.co/gegRh6HfwW pic.twitter.com/u1MlQG6IvJ — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) August 8, 2017

Connacht assistant coach Nigel Carolan said: "Rory is an exciting player and he will add further quality to our squad for the season ahead.

Scholes commented that he is looking forward to the move: "I am delighted to be joining Connacht ahead of the new season, particularly with an exciting new coaching team in place. I am looking forward to running out in the Sportsground and playing my part in what will hopefully be a successful season for the province."