World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont has predicted a "defining, record-breaking" Women's Rugby World Cup as the tournament prepares for kick-off in Ireland.



Twelve nations will contest a competition that is set to attract bumper crowds and television audiences in more than 100 countries.



It is ready to underline just how much women's rugby has grown since the inaugural World Cup 26 years ago, with Dublin hosting the pool stages before latter rounds - including the August 26 final - switch to Belfast's Kingspan Stadium.



"The excitement across the island of Ireland and beyond is phenomenal," World Rugby chairman Beaumont said.



"The sheer level of social and traditional media anticipation and interest is reflected by the fact tickets for the pool stages are sold out. It all points to what will be a defining, record-breaking Rugby World Cup.



"We are anticipating a competitive, exciting tournament, contested by outstanding players, and I am sure that all who experience Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 in stadia, at home and on the move will be talking about an outstanding event.



"This is a tournament that will have players and fans at heart. Its legacy is set to reach beyond the profile it attracts, or economic impact it delivers.





"That legacy will be real, meaningful and tangible for the wider development of the sport through its pillars of performance, participation, leadership, profile and investment."



England, world-ranked number one nation and fresh from beating New Zealand in Rotorua just two months ago, start as favourites. Their squad contains more than a dozen survivors from the team which won the World Cup in Paris three years ago.

Since reaching the semi-finals in France three years ago, Ireland have claimed a second Six Nations title in 2015 and this year contested a Grand Slam decider against World No. 1 England. However, they were struck with a blow last week when full back Niamh Briggs was ruled out with an Achilles injury.



The tournament begins on Wednesday, with England launching the event against Spain at Dublin's UCD Bowl, while other first day highlights include Ireland tackling Australia and Wales facing New Zealand.

Watch all of Ireland's games live on RTÉ Sport and the RTÉ Player (ROI only), listen live on 2fm and follow live blogs on RTÉ Sport Online and the News Now app.