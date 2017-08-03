Scott Fardy, the 39-cap Australian international forward, has arrived for pre-season training with Leinster ahead of the new season.

Fardy arrives after finishing his sixth season with the Brumbies in Super Rugby where he made 82 appearances for the Canberra-based side, making 75 starts and scoring nine tries.

He has joined up with Leinster ahead of a busy pre-season for Leo Cullen's side with a trip to Perpignan on 11 August, followed by the Bank of Ireland friendly against Gloucester Rugby at St Mary's on 18 August and Bath at Donnybrook Stadium on 25 August.

Speaking about his decision to move to Ireland, the 33-year-old told Leinster Rugby TV: "I’ve been to Dublin a few times before and loved the city, and it’s a prestigious club, so to join a club like this is just a fantastic opportunity.

"With the way the Irish set up, only a few guys get to play here. I’m just honoured to be one of those guys.

"I wanted to come here and play European rugby, places like the RDS; packed houses and lots of pressure and all that stuff. That’s what rugby’s about. I’m looking forward to it."