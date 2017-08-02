Connacht have released former Springbok outhalf Marnitz Boshoff on compassionate grounds.

Boshoff, who is currently in South Africa, requested to return home to be closer to his family after the sudden passing of his father earlier this year.

Pat Lam snapped him up from Lions last October, though a shoulder injury in just his second appearance against Benetton Treviso hindered his progress.

Boshoff returned to the fold late in the season to make two further appearances and played his final game for the province away to Munster in May.

"I would like to thank Connacht Rugby for agreeing to my request to be released from the final year of my contract after what has been a difficult season for me both on and off the field," he said.,

"During my time with the province I have experienced first-hand the unique sense of pride and community that exists throughout the province.

"There is an incredible group of players representing Connacht and I am proud to say I was part of this group.

"I have learned hugely from both players and management over the past season and this experience will have a positive impact on my career in the future.

"I would also like to thank the Connacht supporters who have been incredible when I represented them on the field and with their personal good wishes off the field. I wish Connacht every success in the future."

The Westerners unveiled Kieran Keane as their new head coach back in February, with Lam taking the reins at Bristol. Keane now begins the search for a replacement as he gears up for the newlook Pro14 campaign.