Ireland captain Niamh Briggs has been ruled out of the Women’s Rugby World Cup through injury. The tournament is set to start on Wednesday 9 August with Australia first up for Ireland.

The IRFU released a statement confirming the news and revealing they will appoint a new captain in the coming days.

Briggs missed the Six Nations due to a hamstring injury but had returned to fitness. However she suffered an injury to her Achilles in training.



"Both the players and management are really disappointed for Niamh," said Ireland Women's Head Coach Tom Tierney.

"Everyone has seen the incredible work and effort she's put in over the last number of months in an attempt to get herself right for this tournament.

"For her to have recovered well from her hamstring injury and then suffer a new injury is really unfortunate for her, as everyone knows how much she was looking forward to leading the team in the World Cup."



Louise Galvin has been called into the squad as replacement.