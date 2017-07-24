The Ireland squad for the upcoming Women's Rugby World Cup has been named, with Niamh Briggs returning to the fold as captain after missing the 6 Nations.

Briggs has been battling a hamstring injury and hasn't featured for the national side since last November's defeat to New Zealand

Coach Tom Tierney has named 28 players in his squad for the tournament which Ireland will host.

Twelve of those named have previous World Cup experience; Ailis Egan, Heather O'Brien, Sophie Spence, Ashleigh Baxter, Paula Fitzpatrick, Alison Miller, Larissa Muldoon and Jenny Murphy were involved at France 2014, while Briggs, Claire Molloy, Marie-Louise Reilly and Nora Stapleton are all set to compete at their third World Cup, having been involved in both 2010 and 2014.

Scrum-half Nicole Cronin is the only uncapped member of the squad and she is one of a number of players in the squad with Rugby Sevens experience.

Cronin along with Hannah Tyrrell, Katie Fitzhenry, Sene Naoupu, Baxter and Miller all made appearances on this season's circuit of the World Rugby Women's World Sevens Series.

Ireland will face Australia, Japan and France in Pool C on the 9, 13 and 17 August in the UCD Bowl. RTÉ television and radio will provide live coverage of the games.

🗞️ Ireland squad announced for Women's Rugby World Cup 2017https://t.co/GyIM2n88Av pic.twitter.com/7l9BgasFDX — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) July 24, 2017

Speaking on his selection, coach Tierney said: "Over the past three seasons we have been conscious of the need to build and develop a squad for this tournament, and as a result of the program many players have had the opportunity to prepare for this moment and play international rugby and show their skills at the highest level.

"We have named players who have been here before and are aware of the challenge that lies ahead, and then there are a number of players in the squad for whom this will be their first ever World Cup and I am extremely confident they will compete for starting positions throughout the campaign.

"The players have been training consistently over the past number of months, and we have had a preparation that is far more comprehensive than previous campaigns. The anticipation and excitement has been building steadily amongst the players and the program has provided us every opportunity, so it is now up to us to put our best foot forward during this campaign."

Ireland Squad:

Forwards

Ashleigh Baxter, Anna Caplice, Ciara Cooney, Ailis Egan, Paula Fitzpatrick, Ciara Griffin, Leah Lyons, Claire Molloy, Cliodhna Moloney, Heather O'Brien, Ciara O'Connor, Ruth O'Reilly, Lindsay Peat, Marie-Louise Reilly, Sophie Spence.

Backs

Niamh Briggs (captain), Eimear Considine, Mairead Coyne, Nicole Cronin, Jeamie Deacon, Katie Fitzhenry, Claire McLaughlin, Alison Miller, Larissa Muldoon, Jenny Murphy, Sene Naoupu, Nora Stapleton, Hannah Tyrrell