Ireland scrum-half Peter Stringer is on the move again after signing a six-month deal with Worcester Warriors.

After leaving Munster in 2011, initially on loan, the 98-cap Ireland international has seen action at Saracens, Newcastle, Bath and Sale in England’s Premiership.

The 39-year-old scrum-half will now reunite with former Munster and Ireland team-mate Donncha O’Callaghan at the west midlands club.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all the lads and being reunited with Donncha," said Stringer.



"I'm feeling as fit and ready as ever and am genuinely excited about getting back on the field as I feel I still have plenty to offer."

Stringer has been signed to cover for Francois Hougaard, who will be away on international duty for the start of the season.