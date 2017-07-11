Connacht and the IRFU today announced the signing of Jarrad Butler from the Brumbies.

The New Zealand-born Butler has 70 Super Rugby appearances under his belt and can play in all three positions across the back row.

The 25-year old Butler began his Super Rugby career with the Queensland Reds before moving to the Brumbies in 2014, where he won the Players' Player of the Year award in his first season.

Having moved to Australia from his native Wellington at the age of 13, Butler has represented Australia at every age-grade up to U20s.

After a strong 2015 season, Butler was recognised by Wallabies coach Michael Cheika who selected him to play for the Barbarians in England and praised him as an "aggressive" and "hard-working" back-rower.

"Speaking of the move, Butler said:

"I am extremely excited to be given this opportunity to join Connacht.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Brumbies, however this new set of challenges on the other side of the world is something that I can't wait to embrace.

"I look forward to being part of this proud club, meeting the supportive fans and community, and most importantly doing everything I can to help Connacht be successful."

"I look forward to being part of this proud club, meeting the supportive fans and community, and most importantly doing everything I can to help Connacht be successful."

Commenting on the latest player signing, Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane said:

"We’re delighted to be signing someone of Jarrad’s rugby ability and believe he will be a big addition to our squad.

"As a back-rower who is equally adept in all three positions, he brings a huge amount of versatility to the team. He is an extremely talented player who has been on the Wallabies’ radar for some time.

"At a young age, Jarrad has already gained a great deal of experience as a leader in a highly professional environment and we look forward to welcoming him to Connacht Rugby at the conclusion of the Super Rugby season

Butler is the seventh new addition to the Connacht senior squad this summer following the arrivals of scrum-half James Mitchell, prop Peter McCabe and second row Gavin Thornbury along with Academy graduates Conor McKeon (scrum-half), Cormac Brennan (utility back) and Pat O'Toole (hooker).