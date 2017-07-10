Ireland women sevens team capped off their season by securing qualification for next year’s World Cup.
A 40-0 play-off win over France in Sunday’s Grand Prix event in Kazan meant Anthony Eddy’s side finished second overall in the series.
It is the second time that the team have qualified for a World Cup, having finished seventh in the competition in 2013 in Moscow.
