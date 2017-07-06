Wellington, Sunday morning 2 July.

It's just after 5.15am. My hearing is usually good musically; and I can hear the early strains of a familiar song in the distance.

It's Phil Lynott and Thin Lizzy, The Boys are back in Town from the 1976 Jailbreak album.

For the record, no it's not that we were celebrating the British and Irish Lions win over New Zealand in the second Test a few hours earlier.

We were being transported to the airport for our early morning flight to Queenstown.

There wasn't much sleep in the hours leading up to our departure though, with some tired packing meaning that if an item fitted in a bag and you could close the bag, then you were wedging said item in by any means necessary.

Much has been written over here about the few days R&R the players have had at the start of this week. Most of it has been negative and been from people outside the camp.

Suddenly they've become strength and conditional coaches, medical people, sleep experts.

I have know Eanna Falvey, the Lions Head of Medical, for many years, first from his role with Munster, then Ireland, and also from previous Lions tours. Paul Stridgeon is Head of Strength and Conditioning, and he is on his third Lions Tour.

He worked with Warren Gatland during his Wasps days. They won two Heineken Cups, three Premiership titles, a European Parker Pen Challenge Cup and a Powergen Cup.

After a six-year stint with England, during which time they won the 2011 RBS 6 Nations, he joined Toulon, preparing them to win the 2015 European Cup final and reach the French Top 14 final in 2016. He has also worked with Wales.

These are men I know, men whose judgement and experience I trust.

After almost seven weeks together everyone - and I mean everyone - needed a break. Queenstown is ideal for that. It caters for all.

Whether you fancy a ride on a shotover jet, a trip to Milford Sound, a drift on a gondola and luge, some bungy jumping, a boat trip, skiing or just a bit of chilling out, this place has it all.

Check out Joe's Garage for breakfast, Vudu for lunch, Patagonia for afternoon coffee and maybe Flame/Ballaratt/Winnies for dinner.

The sundeck at Attiga for pre-dinner drinks is also a real treat. Queenstown has everything.

The squad had their well deserved break, they have arrived in Auckland ready for a series decider at Eden Park on Saturday. It's 1-1 going into the final game - I would have taken that at the very start of this Tour.

There's a shot, a real shot, at immortality.

Them wild-eyed boys that had been away. Haven't changed that much to say

The boys are back in town.