Ireland’s Sevens team moved a step closer to qualification for the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco next year after claiming victory in the Clermont Grand Prix.
The tournament win, which saw Anthony Eddy’s side beat France, Spain, Russia, Belgium, Wales and Italy, means that they have secured a place in next year's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series qualifying tournament in Hong Kong.
#Exeter7s will be decisive for Sevens Rugby World Cup Qualification : @russiarugby @IrishRugby & @ferugby are on the race for the 2 tickets pic.twitter.com/IgucJNNKel— Rugby Europe (@rugby_europe) July 2, 2017