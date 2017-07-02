Sean O'Brien could miss the British and Irish Lions' Test series decider with New Zealand after receiving a citing from the tourists' Wellington victory on Saturday.

The Ireland flanker has been cited for allegedly striking All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo in the Lions' 24-21 win over their hosts at the Westpac Stadium.

The incident occurred in the 59th minute and forced Naholo off the pitch for a HIA, which he did not return from.

Australian citing commissioner Scott Nowland deemed O’Brien’s actions to have "met the threshold for a red card".

A judicial panel will hear O’Brien’s case from 9am (Irish time)

Sonny Bill Williams was sent off in what was a feisty second Test, for a head-high shoulder-charge tackle on Anthony Watson and has been suspended for four weeks.

He pleaded guilty to unnecessary contact to the head at a judicial hearing. and so will miss the third Test in Auckland next weekend.

"Sonny is disappointed. Not for himself. He accepts that he made a mistake and he's disappointed that he has let the team down," said All Blacks coach Steve Hansen.

"One of our biggest mantras is the team comes first and he knows he has let the team down, but we can't go back and change it.

"People make mistakes. It's a fluid game, a fast game and a physical game. Unfortunately, he's made a mistake and we've got to move on from it.

"Sonny has paid a big price and the team has paid a big price for him making a mistake, and we have to wear the decision. That's just the way it goes."