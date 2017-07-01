Captain Sam Warburton says the British and Irish Lions' victory over New Zealand in Wellington will count for nothing unless they win the Test series decider next week.

Owen Farrell's 78th-minute penalty proved decisive as the Lions took advantage of Sonny Bill Williams' first-half red card - the first All Black to be sent off since 1967 - to claim a 24-21 victory in the second Test.

The tourists condemned New Zealand to their first home defeat since 2009, but Warburton downplayed their victory and immediately turned attention to the game at Eden Park next Saturday.

"It is only half the job done," the Welshman said.

"I will be happy next week when we bring the Test series home. It is one apiece now so effectively we have only played two halves.

"We have got to win the Test series. It is great that we got it to 1-1 and take it to Eden Park. There is still plenty to work on, we gave away way too many penalties in the second half.

"We are delighted to get a win, but we have got to remember it was against 14 men. We have got to up it next week to bring the Test series home."

New Zealand skipper Kieran Read admitted his side failed to take their chances after letting the lead slip in the final 20 minutes.

"The Lions were probably the better side," he said.

"What an atmosphere. We had our chances. The fact that we got in front and couldn't keep that lead probably showed that we let them off the hook."