Lions coach Warren Gatland described himself as a "happy clown" after watching his team level the Test series against New Zealand.

Second-half tries from Taulupe Faletau and Conor Murray fired the tourists to a tension-filled 24-21 victory in Wellington, setting up a series decider in Auckland next Saturday.

Gatland has been under fire from the press in his homeland during the tour, and was mocked up as a clown on one front page in the week leading up to the second test.

"I am a happy clown this week," Gatland joked.

"It is great to tie the series up and we go to Auckland with everything to play for. Even with the red card, we were the better team, deserved to win and played some good rugby."

Gatland knows the Lions have plenty to work on to test the All Blacks again next week, especially after seeing them concede 13 penalties.

Beauden Barrett kicked seven of them, contributing all 21 of New Zealand's points, but second-half tries from Toby Faletau and Conor Murray proved crucial for the Lions.

"We gave away some soft penalties which is disappointing and something we need to fix for next week," Gatland added.

"It is a strange game, isn't it? Normally with those sort of stats the All Blacks win by 20 or 30 points, so for us to be in the game...

"I thought we scored a couple of lovely tries, which was nice, and some of the decision-making on the ball was excellent.

"Some of our kicking wasn't the best tonight and gives us a lot to work on next week."

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen refused to be drawn into whether Williams deserved a red card for a dangerous tackle on Anthony Watson in the 25th minute.

"I'm not stunned. I have always said they are a very good side and we didn't help ourselves by losing a player," Hansen said.

"Whilst I am very proud of our team of how we hung in there with 14 men, you have got to take your hat off and say well done to the Lions.

"He (the referee) made the call so whether he got it right or wrong is irrelevant. I have always said you have got to go with what he decides.

"Don't make the issue about the tackle. The Lions deserved the win. Happy for them but we are disappointed. I am very proud of our guys."