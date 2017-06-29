Ireland’s three pool games in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in August have been sold out, organisers have confirmed.

The games against Australia (9 August), Japan (13 August) and France (17 August), which all take place at the UCD Bowl, have been snapped up by supporters. All three games will be shown live on RTÉ2.

A small number of extra tickets have been added for Billing Park UCD, where top seeds New Zealand, England and Canada, amongst others, will feature over the three pool match-days.

Tournament Director Garrett Tubridy said they are "absolutely delighted" with the interest and urged supporters to really get behind their team during the competition.

Tickets are sold per venue, per day, with supporters gaining access to all three matches taking place in that venue that day.