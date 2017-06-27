Reports in South African media claim Rassie Erasmus gave Munster his notice two months ago and that he will leave the province to take over the Springboks as soon as the Irish province find a replacement.

Erasmus has been in charge of team selection at Munster since taking over as director of rugby in the summer of 2016.

He is expected to take up the same role with South Africa, who will retain Allister Coetzee as coach, and bring Munster defence coach Jacques Nienaber with him.

A report in the Afrikaans language weekly Rapport said that Erasmus was initially keen to stay with Munster until 2019 but was persuaded to return home early after the country recorded a series of poor results, including losing to England, Wales and Italy in the November internationals and finishing third in the Rugby Championship.

South Africa are hopeful their former flanker could be in charge ahead of August's Rugby Championship kick-off.

"He informed Munster two months ago that he resigned"

"Negotiations were very sensitive and several times threatened to derail. (But) Erasmus is keen to play a bigger role in Springbok rugby and it provoked him to return," a source told Rapport.

"He informed Munster two months ago that he resigned. According to his contract, he has to stay for another four months before he can return."

The paper suggested that "Due to his strong ties with Munster and the success he has achieved at the province over the past 12 months, Munster is likely to release him as soon as Erasmus has found a suitable substitute for his position.

"He will then have the opportunity to explain his decision to the Munster players."