Ireland's Jared Payne was withdrawn from the British and Irish Lions' clash with the Hurricanes as a precaution after suffering a headache.

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny will take a seat on the Lions' bench for today's Westpac Stadium encounter in Wellington.

"Payne - who has reported with a headache and has been stood down as a precaution - has been replaced by Leigh Halfpenny for the game."