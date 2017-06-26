Peter O’Mahony will be lucky to retain his place on the Lions starting team for the second Test against New Zealand, according to Reggie Corrigan.

The Lions failed to roar against the All Blacks on Saturday with the hosts recording a comfortable 30-15 win.

With tour captain Sam Warburton only deemed fit enough for the bench, Munster’s O’Mahony got the nod to skipper the side.

However, on a day when the pack were dominated by Kieran Read et al, the Ireland flanker was withdrawn on 53 minutes for Warburton.

And in the post-match press conference Warren Gatland indicated that he was pleased with the Welsh man’s contribution, seemingly indicating that changes are afoot.

"I don’t think it’s fair to single him out as having a bad game," former Ireland prop Corrigan told RTÉ 2fm’s Game On when asked about O’Mahony chances of starting Saturday's game in Wellington (8.35am).

"But I do think changes need to be made and I think if you look at the back row, he was the weaker of the three.

"Taulupe Faletau and Sean O’Brien had stronger games, they were probably the stand-out forwards in that pack so they have to stay.

"To be honest, I think there’s a need for a more natural 7. Gatland has this thing about Warburton and it’s not a view I’d share.

"When Gatland goes into the press conference and starts talking about how well Sam did when he came on and the difference that he made you kind of know the writing’s on the wall for Peter O’Mahony. He’s already building it up for that.

"Justin Tipuric is playing better than Warburton...but I would bet my bottom dollar that Gatland is going to go with [his captain] at the weekend.

"Unfortunately Peter O’Mahony will lose out."

