Warren Gatland will ask the referees to clamp down on the All Blacks' "dangerous" harassment of Conor Murray's kicking game.

British and Irish Lions boss Gatland was left frustrated with what he felt were deliberate tactics from the All Blacks diving "blindly" at Murray's standing leg whenever he launched a box kick in Saturday's 30-15 defeat to New Zealand.

Munster furiously claimed Glasgow targeted Murray's standing leg during the Irish province's 14-12 Champions Cup win at Scotstoun on January 14.

France's Jerome Garces will referee Saturday's second Lions Test against New Zealand in Wellington, with Gatland saying he will raise the issue in meetings with the officials later this week.

"There were a couple of times from Conor Murray where there was a charge down where someone dived at his legs," said Gatland.

"And I thought that was a little bit dangerous.

"I'll just be asking politely that the officials look at that and make sure they protect him."

"And after he's kicked he's been pushed a few times, and pushed to the ground.

"It's just making sure he's being looked after and protected and not harassed after he's box kicked.

"So we'll probably just get some clarity from the referee later in the week.

"We can't complain about the referee in terms of the way he controlled the match."

When it was pointed out to Gatland that Murray had received similar treatment in the past, Gatland replied: "Yeah he has, yeah, and it's a little bit tough.

"When you see someone dive at someone's leg and it's blind, you feel for the player, and it's a little bit concerning that they are actually not trying to charge the kick down, because they are nowhere near it.

"They are actually diving blindly and hitting someone's leg.

"So for me it's just about protecting the players, making sure they are safe and that's my biggest concern.

