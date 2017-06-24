Ireland rookies Jacob Stockdale and John Cooney are hoping to stake their claims for a more permanent spot in Joe Schmidt’s squad after earning their first caps on the summer tour.

Both featured in Ireland’s hard-fought 35-13 victory over Japan at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo and both impressed when given the opportunity.

It was Stockdale’s second start of the tour and his second international cap after he’d featured in Ireland’s victory over the USA Eagles and now that he has a taste of life in a green jersey, he’s eager for more.

"The next target is to keep getting caps," he told RTÉ Sport. "I’ve got a taste for it now and I want to keep going on and maybe in the November series pick up a few more caps.

"I think every level you go, whether it’s A League, Under-20s, PRO12 or up to here, every game is faster and your thinking time is shortened.

"It’s obviously a lot more physical as well but fortunately, being a big winger, I could deal with that side but the speed is something I have to get used to."

Stockdale was pleased with his performance against the Brave Blossoms but admitted that he felt Ireland should have put more points on the scoreboard.

"Japan are a very good team and they’re tough opposition. Technically they’re very good and I think we knew after last week it was going to be a difficult task.

"We left tries out there and we won’t be happy with that but it was a good performance."

Like Stockdale, Cooney was blooded by Ireland on this tour, being introduced in as a replacement against Japan for his first cap.

It’s something he’s been building towards and coming on against Japan was the icing on the cake for him this summer.

"I’m absolutely thrilled," he said. "It was something I was working hard on in the last couple of weeks to get picked but I just keep training hard and putting my hand up so it was nice for Joe to put a bit of faith in me."

Cooney is hoping to keep his place in the Ireland squad for the November test series, but more pressing for him now is a move from Connacht to Ulster.

The scrum-half will join up with Ulster on his return to Ireland and he’s hoping that good form for his new province will press his claims for an Ireland place.

"There’ll be a good few changes up in Ulster so the main aim is just to perform well with them and hopefully I’ll get a few games because I’ve been plagued with injuries a bit over the last few years.

"I’m hoping to get a good few games with them and then I really want to put my name forward for this Irish team."