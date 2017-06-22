Something very rare happened this week as we reached Auckland after the Lions' mid-week win over the Chiefs in Hamilton: I had an afternoon off.

With a few hours to kill in the winter sunshine, and keen to switch off from talk of Test team selection, I decided a trip was in order.

So, along with two travel companions I took off to Waiheke Island for the afternoon.

Its only a 40-minute boat trip from downtown Auckland, but it was a serene escape.

It's awash with vineyards, olive groves and beautiful beaches, and it was such a relaxing break.

Waiheke Island was named one of the world's top 10 regions to visit for 2016; it's easy to understand why. It's a beautiful spot.

We decided - well I did - that a lunch trip to Mud Brick winery was in order. It was well worth the visit. We watched the sun set and wondered how nice it would be to be there for a summer's day.

Early view of stadium in Rotorua ahead of Maori @AllBlacks v @lionsofficial catch all the action @RTERadio1Extra pic.twitter.com/u4wcyckBDK — Michael Corcoran (@MichaelC_RTE) June 16, 2017

It's been a hectic few weeks and it's all been building up to this Saturday, when the Lions step on to the same patch of turf as the All Blacks.

New Zealand's record at Eden Park is pretty phenomenal. Their last 38 games there read as follows: W: 37 D: 1 L 0. Total points scored: 1337. Total points conceded: 535. Formidable.

It will be a particularly special occasion for Peter O'Mahony of course, as he leads out the team to complete what's been a spectacular year for him.

"You would hope (Anthony Foley) would be proud," he said. "It's been a difficult season, but you try and take as many positives out of it as you can."

There'll be many people feeling a lot of pride when O'Mahony walks into the unique atmosphere Saturday's game will bring. His rise has been phenomenal.

Not even the tranquil Waiheke can escape the buzz of the looming showdown.

The island has a large resident population, and they commute over and back to Auckland for work. It's a busy ferry, and it sings to the tune of rugby talk.

If you are in the area, check it out. There's also, I'm told, beautiful beaches in Oneroa and Onetangi, but we did 't have time to go. Next time maybe. And there will be a next time.

Waiheke Island has proven a welcome sanctuary. But this is just the calm before the storm.

There's an almighty battle on the horizon.